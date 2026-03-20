Left Menu

Americans Worry Over Potential U.S. Involvement in Iran

A recent poll indicates that 65% of Americans believe President Trump may engage in large-scale ground warfare in Iran, despite only 7% supporting this move. While the President's approval rating remains relatively steady, the public shows significant division concerning military actions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:12 IST
Americans Worry Over Potential U.S. Involvement in Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A majority of Americans anticipate that President Donald Trump will initiate large-scale military action in Iran, as revealed by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Despite these expectations, only 7% support such a military venture.

The poll maintains consistency with previous results showing President Trump's approval rating at 40%, a slight increase since the U.S. and Israel's military action in Iran in February. This survey involved 1,545 U.S. adults and had an error margin of approximately 3 percentage points.

The Trump administration has evaluated several options for military involvement in the region, including reinforcing naval and air forces to protect oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and potentially deploying troops to Iran's strategic locations such as Kharg Island. However, public opinion remains divided, with significant Republican support for strikes but overall disapproval from the majority of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026