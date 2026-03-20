Americans Worry Over Potential U.S. Involvement in Iran

A majority of Americans anticipate that President Donald Trump will initiate large-scale military action in Iran, as revealed by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Despite these expectations, only 7% support such a military venture.

The poll maintains consistency with previous results showing President Trump's approval rating at 40%, a slight increase since the U.S. and Israel's military action in Iran in February. This survey involved 1,545 U.S. adults and had an error margin of approximately 3 percentage points.

The Trump administration has evaluated several options for military involvement in the region, including reinforcing naval and air forces to protect oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and potentially deploying troops to Iran's strategic locations such as Kharg Island. However, public opinion remains divided, with significant Republican support for strikes but overall disapproval from the majority of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)