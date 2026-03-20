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Megan Jones: Leading England's Charge to Six Nations Glory

Megan Jones, former vice-captain, has been appointed captain of England's rugby team for 2026, succeeding Zoe Stratford. Jones is eager to lead the team in the Six Nations and will be supported by vice-captains Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews. England begins their campaign against Ireland on April 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:16 IST
Megan Jones: Leading England's Charge to Six Nations Glory

Megan Jones has been appointed captain of England's women's rugby team for the 2026 season, the Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday. She replaces Zoe Stratford, the World Cup-winning captain, who is stepping down due to expecting her first child.

The 29-year-old center played a crucial role in England's successful 2025 campaign, helping the team clinch the Six Nations Grand Slam and the World Cup. Her leadership was acknowledged with a nomination for the World Rugby Women's Player of the Year award.

Jones expressed her excitement about the role, stating that she is eager to get back to camp with the team. She will be supported by experienced vice-captains Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews as they begin their Six Nations campaign against Ireland on April 11.

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