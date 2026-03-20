Tragic Construction Accident in Southwest Delhi Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

In a devastating incident in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, a 45-year-old labourer lost his life while another sustained injuries following an electric shock during construction work. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday afternoon and has been confirmed by local police authorities.

The accident occurred when labourers Jhulan and his colleague Rajkumar were working on a house. In an unfortunate turn of events, a bamboo rod being handed to Rajkumar on the second floor came into contact with a high-tension electric line. This resulted in a severe electric shock, causing Rajkumar's fatal fall.

Jhulan, who is originally from Bihar, is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Delhi police have launched a preliminary inquiry and a case will be registered under applicable law sections. The scene has been examined by a crime team for further evidence collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)