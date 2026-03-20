Left Menu

Tragic Construction Accident in Southwest Delhi Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

A construction accident in southwest Delhi's Kapashera resulted in one death and one injury from an electric shock. The incident occurred when a bamboo pole hit a high-tension electrical line, leading to a fatal shock for labourer Rajkumar. Varying degrees of injury affected both involved workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:17 IST
Tragic Construction Accident in Southwest Delhi Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident in southwest Delhi's Kapashera, a 45-year-old labourer lost his life while another sustained injuries following an electric shock during construction work. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday afternoon and has been confirmed by local police authorities.

The accident occurred when labourers Jhulan and his colleague Rajkumar were working on a house. In an unfortunate turn of events, a bamboo rod being handed to Rajkumar on the second floor came into contact with a high-tension electric line. This resulted in a severe electric shock, causing Rajkumar's fatal fall.

Jhulan, who is originally from Bihar, is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Delhi police have launched a preliminary inquiry and a case will be registered under applicable law sections. The scene has been examined by a crime team for further evidence collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026