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Dutch Police Arrest Fifth Suspect in Rotterdam Synagogue Arson

Dutch police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam. The latest apprehension, a 19-year-old from Tilburg, follows the arrests of four others aged 17 to 19. The attacks have spurred heightened alert at Jewish sites across the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:19 IST
Dutch Police Arrest Fifth Suspect in Rotterdam Synagogue Arson
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On Thursday, Dutch authorities confirmed the arrest of a fifth suspect linked to the arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam. This latest development sees a 19-year-old male, detained in Tilburg, added to the list of individuals under scrutiny for last week's incident.

Justice Minister David van Weel indicated the inquiry is exploring potential Iranian involvement. The initial wave of arrests included four suspects, all teenagers, captured shortly after the attack.

Amidst rising tensions, several related assaults have been reported, including an attack on a Jewish school in Amsterdam and another on a synagogue in Liege, Belgium. The threats, claimed on social media by extremist elements, have ushered in bolstered security measures at Jewish venues throughout the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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