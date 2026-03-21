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U.S. Waives Sanctions on Iranian Oil to Tame Surging Prices

The Trump administration has temporarily waived sanctions on Iranian oil to help alleviate soaring oil prices amid tensions with Iran. This move allows approximately 140 million barrels of Iranian oil to enter global markets, aiming to stabilize energy supplies ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 10:33 IST
U.S. Waives Sanctions on Iranian Oil to Tame Surging Prices
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In a strategic move to ease rising oil prices, the Trump administration has issued a temporary waiver on sanctions for the purchase of Iranian oil. This waiver, effective for 30 days, permits the release of around 140 million barrels of Iranian oil into the global market.

The decision, announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, comes as part of the administration's efforts to address energy supply concerns amid escalating tensions with Iran. The decision reflects concerns that further increases in oil prices could adversely impact U.S. businesses and consumers, particularly ahead of the November midterm elections.

This action marks the third time in just over two weeks that the U.S. has eased sanctions related to oil imports. While the move may help temporarily stabilize prices, energy experts warn that more long-term solutions are needed, considering ongoing conflicts and disruptions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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