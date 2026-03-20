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UC Berkeley Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Policy Overhaul

The University of California, Berkeley, has settled a lawsuit regarding antisemitism on campus by agreeing to new protections for Jewish students and faculty. The settlement includes mandatory training and policy changes to prevent discrimination and ensure inclusivity, following accusations of the institution tolerating antisemitic behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:23 IST
UC Berkeley Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Policy Overhaul
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The University of California, Berkeley, has agreed to enhance its protections against antisemitism to settle a lawsuit accusing the institution of neglecting harassment faced by Jewish students and faculty. This settlement, reached on Thursday, addresses a lawsuit filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center and Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education, which claimed mistreatment of Jewish students post-Hamas' attack on Israel in 2023.

The lawsuit accused UC Berkeley of ignoring antisemitism, such as anti-Israel protests and the exclusion of pro-Israel and pro-Zionist speakers. The settlement now prohibits any exclusion based on these beliefs and mandates anti-discrimination training for faculty and staff. An officer will also be hired to ensure compliance with U.S. law against racial discrimination. The university will cover $1 million in legal fees for the Brandeis Center.

While the Regents of the University of California denied liability, UC Berkeley emphasized its commitment to fighting antisemitism. The settlement follows similar cases resolved by the Brandeis Center against other universities, highlighting a broader issue across top educational institutions in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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