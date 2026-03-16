BBC Battles Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit: Dismissal Sought in U.S. Court
The BBC is requesting the dismissal of Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit over editing a 2021 speech in a documentary. The broadcaster claims Trump's reelection shows no reputational damage. The BBC has apologized but argues the lawsuit lacks validity, given jurisdiction issues and Trump's subsequent victory.
The BBC has petitioned a U.S. judge to dismiss a $10 billion lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump. The lawsuit stems from Trump's claims that a 2021 speech was edited in a documentary, allegedly harming his reputation.
In court filings, the BBC asserts the documentary did not impact Trump's reputation, pointing to his reelection as evidence. They argue that Trump's legal team cannot substantiate claims of defamation arising from the edited footage.
The BBC also raises jurisdictional issues, noting the documentary was intended for UK audiences and was not available in Florida. A ruling on the motion to dismiss is expected before a potential trial in February 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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