Left Menu

BBC Battles Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit: Dismissal Sought in U.S. Court

The BBC is requesting the dismissal of Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit over editing a 2021 speech in a documentary. The broadcaster claims Trump's reelection shows no reputational damage. The BBC has apologized but argues the lawsuit lacks validity, given jurisdiction issues and Trump's subsequent victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:59 IST
BBC Battles Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit: Dismissal Sought in U.S. Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The BBC has petitioned a U.S. judge to dismiss a $10 billion lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump. The lawsuit stems from Trump's claims that a 2021 speech was edited in a documentary, allegedly harming his reputation.

In court filings, the BBC asserts the documentary did not impact Trump's reputation, pointing to his reelection as evidence. They argue that Trump's legal team cannot substantiate claims of defamation arising from the edited footage.

The BBC also raises jurisdictional issues, noting the documentary was intended for UK audiences and was not available in Florida. A ruling on the motion to dismiss is expected before a potential trial in February 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026