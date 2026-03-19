UC Berkeley Enhances Antisemitism Protections Amid Lawsuit Settlement

The University of California, Berkeley, has settled a lawsuit by tightening measures against antisemitism on campus. The lawsuit alleged persistent harassment towards Jewish students and faculty, accusing the university of ignoring such issues, especially after anti-Israel protests.

The settlement outlines new prohibitions against student groups, journals, and clinics from excluding participants based on their support for Israel or Zionism. Additionally, it mandates antisemitism and anti-discrimination training for faculty and staff, along with an enhanced process to manage complaints, ensuring better protections for Jewish and Israeli students.

The legal action followed a federal judge's decision that allowed for the suing of top university officials, on plausible grounds of discriminatory treatment towards Jewish students and professors, as well as indifference to on-campus harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)