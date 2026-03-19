UC Berkeley Enhances Antisemitism Protections Amid Lawsuit Settlement
The University of California, Berkeley, has agreed to enhance protections against antisemitism following a lawsuit. The settlement includes prohibiting exclusion based on support for Israel, mandatory antisemitism training for staff, and improved complaint handling processes to protect Jewish and Israeli students and faculty on campus.
The University of California, Berkeley, has settled a lawsuit by tightening measures against antisemitism on campus. The lawsuit alleged persistent harassment towards Jewish students and faculty, accusing the university of ignoring such issues, especially after anti-Israel protests.
The settlement outlines new prohibitions against student groups, journals, and clinics from excluding participants based on their support for Israel or Zionism. Additionally, it mandates antisemitism and anti-discrimination training for faculty and staff, along with an enhanced process to manage complaints, ensuring better protections for Jewish and Israeli students.
The legal action followed a federal judge's decision that allowed for the suing of top university officials, on plausible grounds of discriminatory treatment towards Jewish students and professors, as well as indifference to on-campus harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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