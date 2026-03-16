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Bank of America Reaches Settlement in Epstein-Related Lawsuit

Bank of America has settled a civil lawsuit involving allegations of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse. The terms of the settlement await approval by a U.S. District Judge. The lawsuit, filed anonymously by 'Jane Doe,' accused the bank of overlooking suspicious transactions linked to Epstein for profit reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:37 IST
Bank of America Reaches Settlement in Epstein-Related Lawsuit
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Bank of America has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit, which accused the bank of facilitating sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, according to court records revealed on Monday. In a phone call with U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, lawyers stated they have reached a 'settlement in principle,' awaiting judicial approval.

The lawsuit, initiated by a woman under the pseudonym 'Jane Doe,' claimed that the bank ignored suspicious financial transactions related to Epstein while prioritizing profit over victim protection. The bank denied any deeper involvement, asserting they provided routine services at the time without known links to Epstein.

This case aligns with settlements from JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank on similar allegations. Epstein, facing sex trafficking charges, was found dead in his cell in 2019. A planned trial and deposition of Apollo co-founder Leon Black are expected to be canceled if the settlement is approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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