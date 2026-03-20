Centre Moves to Shield Farmers from Weather Losses, Pushes Scientific Crop Assessment and Pulses Self-Reliance
In a major announcement aimed at boosting farmer incomes and reducing import dependence, Shri Chouhan reiterated the government’s strong push toward pulses self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
In response to rising concerns over crop damage due to erratic weather, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, chaired a high-level review meeting at Krishi Bhavan, outlining a comprehensive strategy to safeguard farmers’ incomes, strengthen insurance mechanisms, and accelerate agricultural reforms.
The meeting comes amid reports of excessive rainfall, hailstorms, and unseasonal weather events impacting crops across several states, prompting urgent government intervention to ensure timely relief and support.
Government Shifts Focus: From Production to Farmer Protection
Addressing the media after the meeting, Shri Chouhan emphasised a broader policy shift in India’s agriculture strategy—moving beyond production targets to focus on:
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Scientific crop loss assessment
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Timely settlement of insurance claims
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Immediate financial assistance to affected farmers
“The goal is not only to increase production but to ensure farmer security, income stability, and timely support,” he stated.
This marks a significant recalibration of policy priorities, placing farmer welfare and resilience at the center of agricultural governance.
Scientific Crop Damage Assessment and Faster Insurance Claims
A key outcome of the review was the directive to ensure time-bound, scientific assessment of crop losses. The Minister instructed senior officials to:
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Conduct crop cutting experiments (CCEs) without delay
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Ensure accurate and data-driven loss estimation
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Expedite insurance claim preparation and settlement
He stressed the need for stronger coordination with state governments so that no farmer is left waiting for relief, especially in areas hit by adverse weather.
Officials were also directed to improve the quality and accuracy of insurance documentation to ensure farmers receive fair and timely compensation under crop insurance schemes.
Weather Alerts and Risk Preparedness Intensified
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of two more western disturbances in the coming days, the government is stepping up preparedness.
The review included:
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Real-time analysis of weather forecasts and crop conditions
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Planning of farmer advisories and preventive measures
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Coordination between central agencies, states, and local institutions
The Minister called for a comprehensive risk management framework, ensuring that farmers receive timely advisories and are better equipped to handle climate-related uncertainties.
Pulses Procurement Drive: MSP Assurance Expanded
In a major announcement aimed at boosting farmer incomes and reducing import dependence, Shri Chouhan reiterated the government’s strong push toward pulses self-reliance.
Key highlights:
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Farmers can sell unlimited quantities of tur, urad, and masur at MSP
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Procurement to be undertaken by NAFED and NCCF, in addition to state agencies
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Assurance that farmers will not be forced to sell below MSP
With bumper rabi production and sufficient stocks of wheat, paddy, and rice, the government is now prioritizing pulses to diversify agriculture and enhance nutritional security.
Pulses Mission: Reducing Imports, Raising Incomes
Reviewing the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission, the Minister emphasized:
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Expansion of area under pulses cultivation
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Strengthening MSP-based procurement systems
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Increasing domestic production to reduce import dependence
Ground-level action plans are being prepared to ensure effective implementation, with a focus on both productivity and profitability.
Quality Revolution in Agriculture: Beyond Quantity
In a notable policy direction, Shri Chouhan stressed that future agricultural growth must prioritize quality alongside quantity.
Citing the example of ‘Sharbati’ wheat from Madhya Pradesh, which commands a premium of over ₹400 above MSP, he highlighted the potential of quality-driven agriculture.
The government plans to:
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Promote high-quality and bio-fortified crop varieties
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Encourage better seed selection and farming practices
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Launch campaigns to help farmers capture premium market prices
This shift aims to enable farmers to move up the value chain and increase income beyond traditional support mechanisms.
Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Science-Led Farming Push
Preparations are underway for the nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, designed to deliver scientific, region-specific agricultural guidance directly to farmers.
Key features:
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Dissemination of advanced technologies and best practices
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Guidance on crop selection, varieties, and sowing strategies
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Focus on practical, field-level outcomes rather than formal outreach
Regional Strategy Overhaul: Five-Zone Conferences
In a departure from centralized planning, the government is adopting a regional approach to agricultural strategy.
Five zonal conferences will be held across:
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North
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South
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East
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West
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Hill and Northeast regions
Upcoming conferences:
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April 7 — Jaipur
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April 17 — Lucknow
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April 24 — Odisha
These platforms will bring together:
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Scientists from ICAR
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Agricultural experts
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Progressive farmers and FPOs
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Private sector stakeholders
The aim is to create localized, crop-specific solutions tailored to regional conditions.
Crop-Wise and State-Wise Roadmaps in the Works
The government is preparing comprehensive agricultural roadmaps covering the entire value chain—from seed to market.
Plans include:
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Crop-specific strategies for major crops like soybean, maize, and coconut
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State-wise agricultural roadmaps addressing local challenges
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Focus on disease management, quality inputs, and clean planting material
This integrated approach aims to ensure end-to-end support for farmers, improving productivity, quality, and market access.
Centre Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers
Reiterating the government’s commitment, Shri Chouhan assured that the Centre stands “shoulder to shoulder with farmers”, working continuously to improve services and strengthen the agricultural ecosystem.
With climate risks intensifying and demand patterns evolving, the government’s multi-pronged strategy seeks to:
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Enhance resilience against weather shocks
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Ensure income stability
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Promote sustainable and high-quality agricultural growth
As India advances toward its broader economic goals, the agriculture sector is being repositioned as a resilient, technology-driven, and farmer-centric engine of growth.