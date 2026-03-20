Centre Moves to Shield Farmers from Weather Losses, Pushes Scientific Crop Assessment and Pulses Self-Reliance

In response to rising concerns over crop damage due to erratic weather, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, chaired a high-level review meeting at Krishi Bhavan, outlining a comprehensive strategy to safeguard farmers’ incomes, strengthen insurance mechanisms, and accelerate agricultural reforms.

The meeting comes amid reports of excessive rainfall, hailstorms, and unseasonal weather events impacting crops across several states, prompting urgent government intervention to ensure timely relief and support.

Government Shifts Focus: From Production to Farmer Protection

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shri Chouhan emphasised a broader policy shift in India’s agriculture strategy—moving beyond production targets to focus on:

Scientific crop loss assessment

Timely settlement of insurance claims

Immediate financial assistance to affected farmers

“The goal is not only to increase production but to ensure farmer security, income stability, and timely support,” he stated.

This marks a significant recalibration of policy priorities, placing farmer welfare and resilience at the center of agricultural governance.

Scientific Crop Damage Assessment and Faster Insurance Claims

A key outcome of the review was the directive to ensure time-bound, scientific assessment of crop losses. The Minister instructed senior officials to:

Conduct crop cutting experiments (CCEs) without delay

Ensure accurate and data-driven loss estimation

Expedite insurance claim preparation and settlement

He stressed the need for stronger coordination with state governments so that no farmer is left waiting for relief, especially in areas hit by adverse weather.

Officials were also directed to improve the quality and accuracy of insurance documentation to ensure farmers receive fair and timely compensation under crop insurance schemes.

Weather Alerts and Risk Preparedness Intensified

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of two more western disturbances in the coming days, the government is stepping up preparedness.

The review included:

Real-time analysis of weather forecasts and crop conditions

Planning of farmer advisories and preventive measures

Coordination between central agencies, states, and local institutions

The Minister called for a comprehensive risk management framework, ensuring that farmers receive timely advisories and are better equipped to handle climate-related uncertainties.

Pulses Procurement Drive: MSP Assurance Expanded

In a major announcement aimed at boosting farmer incomes and reducing import dependence, Shri Chouhan reiterated the government’s strong push toward pulses self-reliance.

Key highlights:

Farmers can sell unlimited quantities of tur, urad, and masur at MSP

Procurement to be undertaken by NAFED and NCCF, in addition to state agencies

Assurance that farmers will not be forced to sell below MSP

With bumper rabi production and sufficient stocks of wheat, paddy, and rice, the government is now prioritizing pulses to diversify agriculture and enhance nutritional security.

Pulses Mission: Reducing Imports, Raising Incomes

Reviewing the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission, the Minister emphasized:

Expansion of area under pulses cultivation

Strengthening MSP-based procurement systems

Increasing domestic production to reduce import dependence

Ground-level action plans are being prepared to ensure effective implementation, with a focus on both productivity and profitability.

Quality Revolution in Agriculture: Beyond Quantity

In a notable policy direction, Shri Chouhan stressed that future agricultural growth must prioritize quality alongside quantity.

Citing the example of ‘Sharbati’ wheat from Madhya Pradesh, which commands a premium of over ₹400 above MSP, he highlighted the potential of quality-driven agriculture.

The government plans to:

Promote high-quality and bio-fortified crop varieties

Encourage better seed selection and farming practices

Launch campaigns to help farmers capture premium market prices

This shift aims to enable farmers to move up the value chain and increase income beyond traditional support mechanisms.

Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: Science-Led Farming Push

Preparations are underway for the nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, designed to deliver scientific, region-specific agricultural guidance directly to farmers.

Key features:

Dissemination of advanced technologies and best practices

Guidance on crop selection, varieties, and sowing strategies

Focus on practical, field-level outcomes rather than formal outreach

Regional Strategy Overhaul: Five-Zone Conferences

In a departure from centralized planning, the government is adopting a regional approach to agricultural strategy.

Five zonal conferences will be held across:

North

South

East

West

Hill and Northeast regions

Upcoming conferences:

April 7 — Jaipur

April 17 — Lucknow

April 24 — Odisha

These platforms will bring together:

Scientists from ICAR

Agricultural experts

Progressive farmers and FPOs

Private sector stakeholders

The aim is to create localized, crop-specific solutions tailored to regional conditions.

Crop-Wise and State-Wise Roadmaps in the Works

The government is preparing comprehensive agricultural roadmaps covering the entire value chain—from seed to market.

Plans include:

Crop-specific strategies for major crops like soybean, maize, and coconut

State-wise agricultural roadmaps addressing local challenges

Focus on disease management, quality inputs, and clean planting material

This integrated approach aims to ensure end-to-end support for farmers, improving productivity, quality, and market access.

Centre Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Shri Chouhan assured that the Centre stands “shoulder to shoulder with farmers”, working continuously to improve services and strengthen the agricultural ecosystem.

With climate risks intensifying and demand patterns evolving, the government’s multi-pronged strategy seeks to:

Enhance resilience against weather shocks

Ensure income stability

Promote sustainable and high-quality agricultural growth

As India advances toward its broader economic goals, the agriculture sector is being repositioned as a resilient, technology-driven, and farmer-centric engine of growth.