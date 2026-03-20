Rupee's Plunge: A Shockwave in Indian Economy

The Indian rupee has fallen to an unprecedented low against the US dollar, sparked by escalating global geopolitical tensions. Senior Congress figure, Shashi Tharoor, has issued criticism towards the ruling BJP government, urging it to reconsider its past claims that previous currency declines were a fault of the UPA government.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor highlighted that the ongoing currency depreciation is largely driven by international forces beyond governmental control. The rupee's sudden slump, dropping by 64 paise to reach an all-time low of 93.53 against the dollar, coincides with persistent foreign-fund outflows and a steep rise in crude oil prices.

Tharoor emphasized the pressing nature of the situation, recognizing the growing challenges for importers and those needing to travel abroad. He urged the government to acknowledge its previous criticisms against UPA's handling of economic issues may have been unwarranted.