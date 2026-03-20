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Rupee's Plunge: A Shockwave in Indian Economy

Amidst geopolitical tensions, the Indian rupee hits a record low against the US dollar. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticizes the BJP-led government for blaming the previous administration for such declines. The depreciation, attributed to uncontrollable international forces, pressures the economy as crude prices soar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:16 IST
Rupee's Plunge: A Shockwave in Indian Economy
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The Indian rupee has fallen to an unprecedented low against the US dollar, sparked by escalating global geopolitical tensions. Senior Congress figure, Shashi Tharoor, has issued criticism towards the ruling BJP government, urging it to reconsider its past claims that previous currency declines were a fault of the UPA government.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor highlighted that the ongoing currency depreciation is largely driven by international forces beyond governmental control. The rupee's sudden slump, dropping by 64 paise to reach an all-time low of 93.53 against the dollar, coincides with persistent foreign-fund outflows and a steep rise in crude oil prices.

Tharoor emphasized the pressing nature of the situation, recognizing the growing challenges for importers and those needing to travel abroad. He urged the government to acknowledge its previous criticisms against UPA's handling of economic issues may have been unwarranted.

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