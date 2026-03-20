Alleged Murder at Badlapur Fish Market Leads to Arrest

In a shocking incident, a murder was reported at a bustling fish market in Badlapur East, located in Thane district. Authorities responded swiftly, arresting the accused labourer, Dhirajkumar Babulal Baiga, just hours after the crime.

The victim, identified as Subodh Kumar, was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday around 8 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody by 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police are currently investigating the motive for this violent act, with enquiries into Baiga's actions ongoing. Residents remain in shock as the local community comes to terms with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)