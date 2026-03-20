Alleged Murder at Badlapur Fish Market Leads to Arrest
A labourer, Dhirajkumar Babulal Baiga, was arrested for allegedly murdering Subodh Kumar in a fish market in Badlapur East, Thane district. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, with Baiga arrested by 2 a.m. on Friday. The motive behind the crime remains unknown as investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a murder was reported at a bustling fish market in Badlapur East, located in Thane district. Authorities responded swiftly, arresting the accused labourer, Dhirajkumar Babulal Baiga, just hours after the crime.
The victim, identified as Subodh Kumar, was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday around 8 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody by 2 a.m. on Friday.
Police are currently investigating the motive for this violent act, with enquiries into Baiga's actions ongoing. Residents remain in shock as the local community comes to terms with the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)