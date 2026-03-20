Left Menu

Alleged Murder at Badlapur Fish Market Leads to Arrest

A labourer, Dhirajkumar Babulal Baiga, was arrested for allegedly murdering Subodh Kumar in a fish market in Badlapur East, Thane district. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, with Baiga arrested by 2 a.m. on Friday. The motive behind the crime remains unknown as investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:29 IST
Alleged Murder at Badlapur Fish Market Leads to Arrest
murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a murder was reported at a bustling fish market in Badlapur East, located in Thane district. Authorities responded swiftly, arresting the accused labourer, Dhirajkumar Babulal Baiga, just hours after the crime.

The victim, identified as Subodh Kumar, was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday around 8 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody by 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police are currently investigating the motive for this violent act, with enquiries into Baiga's actions ongoing. Residents remain in shock as the local community comes to terms with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026