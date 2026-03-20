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MeitY Inaugurates NIELIT Digital Recording Studio, Expands Push for Tech-Driven Skilling

The facility, developed under MeitY’s EdTech initiative, is aimed at strengthening high-quality digital content creation and enhancing the delivery of technology-enabled learning across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:48 IST
MeitY Inaugurates NIELIT Digital Recording Studio, Expands Push for Tech-Driven Skilling
The Digital Recording Studio will play a key role in powering the NIELIT Digital University (NDU), which is emerging as a central platform for digital skilling, certification, and learning. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India’s digital education and skilling ecosystem, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Friday inaugurated the NIELIT Digital Recording Studio at NIELIT Bhawan, New Delhi.

The facility, developed under MeitY’s EdTech initiative, is aimed at strengthening high-quality digital content creation and enhancing the delivery of technology-enabled learning across the country. The studio will also serve as a core content hub for the upcoming NIELIT Digital University (NDU)—a national platform envisioned to scale digital skilling and education.

Strengthening India’s Digital Learning Infrastructure

The newly inaugurated studio is expected to:

  • Enable professional-grade recording of digital courses and training modules

  • Support large-scale online skilling programmes

  • Enhance interactive and immersive learning experiences

With the rapid expansion of digital education, such infrastructure is critical to ensuring quality, accessibility, and scalability of learning content.

Dr. M. M. Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT, noted that the facility will significantly boost in-house content development capabilities, enabling NIELIT to deliver training programmes at scale.

NIELIT Digital University: Emerging National Skilling Platform

The Digital Recording Studio will play a key role in powering the NIELIT Digital University (NDU), which is emerging as a central platform for digital skilling, certification, and learning.

NDU aims to:

  • Provide industry-relevant courses in emerging technologies

  • Offer flexible, accessible learning pathways

  • Bridge the gap between education and employability

Expanding Reach in Remote and Underserved Regions

Highlighting NIELIT’s impact, Shri S. Krishnan emphasized its critical role in extending quality skilling to remote and underserved areas, particularly:

  • North Eastern States

  • Union Territories including Jammu & Kashmir

Sharing an on-ground experience, he noted that a significant number of NIELIT-trained candidates are employed in State Secretariats, demonstrating the institution’s role in strengthening governance capacity and local employment ecosystems.

Legacy of Industry-Aligned Education

Tracing NIELIT’s origins to the 1980s, Shri Krishnan highlighted its early focus on:

  • Industry-oriented M.Tech and Diploma programmes

  • Emphasis on design, practical skills, and employability

Over the decades, NIELIT has evolved into a comprehensive national institution, catering to learners across all levels—from foundational digital literacy to advanced technology training.

12 Strategic MoUs to Drive Innovation and Employability

The event also marked a major collaboration milestone with the signing of 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading academic, industry, and policy institutions, including:

  • Chanakya University

  • National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

  • Cyber Security Association of India (CSAI)

  • Pavan Duggal Associates

  • Centre for Policy Research and Governance (CPRG)

  • Jindal Steel Ltd

  • Virtu Tech Pvt. Ltd.

  • VIPS Technical Campus

  • Jaypee Institute of Information Technology

  • SKD University

  • Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU)

  • Hacktivspace Pvt. Ltd. (Edza AI)

Focus Areas of Collaboration

These partnerships will focus on:

  • Industry-aligned skilling and training programmes

  • Curriculum development in emerging technologies

  • Research, innovation, and consultancy initiatives

  • Internships, capacity building, and employability enhancement

The collaborations are expected to create a strong industry-academia ecosystem, ensuring that learners are equipped with future-ready skills.

Driving India’s Digital Talent Pipeline

The inauguration of the Digital Recording Studio and the expansion of partnerships reflect MeitY’s broader vision to:

  • Build a globally competitive digital workforce

  • Accelerate technology adoption and innovation

  • Strengthen India’s position as a digital talent hub

As India advances toward a knowledge-driven economy, initiatives like NDU and NIELIT’s expanded capabilities are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals.

 

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