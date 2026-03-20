Ramaphosa Hosts South Sudan President: Focus on Peace Agreement and 2026 Elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa held high-level bilateral talks with South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria during a Working Visit, with discussions centred on strengthening ties and advancing South Sudan’s fragile peace process.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture as South Sudan prepares for its first-ever elections since independence in 2011, expected later in 2026.

Focus on Peace Agreement Implementation

According to the Presidency, the engagement provided an opportunity for both leaders to:

Review bilateral relations

Exchange views on political developments in South Sudan

Assess progress on the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS)

The R-ARCSS remains the cornerstone of South Sudan’s peace process, outlining:

Transitional governance arrangements

Security sector reforms and unified forces

Disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR)

Judicial reforms and constitution-making processes

South Africa’s Key Role in Peace Efforts

South Africa continues to play an active diplomatic role in supporting stability in South Sudan.

President Ramaphosa recently chaired the AU Ad Hoc High-Level Committee on South Sudan (C5 Plus)

The C5 is tasked with overseeing implementation of the peace agreement

The Pretoria meeting follows earlier engagements between the two leaders on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa (February 2026).

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Relations between South Africa and South Sudan have been formal since:

2012: Establishment of diplomatic ties

2013: Signing of the General Cooperation Agreement (CGA)

These ties are rooted in historical solidarity dating back to South Sudan’s liberation struggle.

The Working Visit reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to:

Deepening political and diplomatic cooperation

Supporting peacebuilding and institutional development

Promoting regional stability in Africa

2026 Elections: A Defining Moment for South Sudan

The upcoming elections are seen as a pivotal milestone in South Sudan’s transition from conflict to democracy.

However, successful elections depend on:

Full implementation of the peace agreement

Security sector reforms and stability

Political consensus among stakeholders

A Delicate Path to Peace

The discussions underscore the complexity of South Sudan’s transition, where progress in peace implementation remains uneven but critical.

South Africa’s continued engagement reflects its broader role as a mediator and peacebuilder on the continent, working through both bilateral channels and African Union mechanisms.

As South Sudan approaches a historic electoral milestone, sustained diplomatic support and internal political will will be key to ensuring a credible, peaceful, and democratic transition.