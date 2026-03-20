Left Menu

Trailblazing Path: Sarah Mullally's Historic Pilgrimage

Sarah Mullally, set to become the Church of England's first female Archbishop of Canterbury, is undertaking a six-day pilgrimage from London to Canterbury. Walking the historic 'Becket Camino,' she reflects on the humbling journey in preparation for her installation, paying homage to traditional pilgrimage routes along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:28 IST
Trailblazing Path: Sarah Mullally's Historic Pilgrimage

Sarah Mullally is making history as she becomes the first female leader of the Church of England to embark on a traditional pilgrimage prior to her enthronement. The 63-year-old is walking the 'Becket Camino,' a 140 km journey from London to Canterbury Cathedral.

Accompanied by her husband and a group of pilgrims, Mullally makes stops at significant religious sites, engaging with communities and paying homage to the historic route taken by Thomas Becket. Her pilgrimage marks a first in modern times for an Archbishop of Canterbury.

The journey is deeply symbolic, mirroring the path trod by Becket, the martyred Archbishop of Canterbury, whose shrine turned the city into a medieval pilgrimage center. Mullally's trek will culminate in her ceremonial installation at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026