Trailblazing Path: Sarah Mullally's Historic Pilgrimage
Sarah Mullally, set to become the Church of England's first female Archbishop of Canterbury, is undertaking a six-day pilgrimage from London to Canterbury. Walking the historic 'Becket Camino,' she reflects on the humbling journey in preparation for her installation, paying homage to traditional pilgrimage routes along the way.
Sarah Mullally is making history as she becomes the first female leader of the Church of England to embark on a traditional pilgrimage prior to her enthronement. The 63-year-old is walking the 'Becket Camino,' a 140 km journey from London to Canterbury Cathedral.
Accompanied by her husband and a group of pilgrims, Mullally makes stops at significant religious sites, engaging with communities and paying homage to the historic route taken by Thomas Becket. Her pilgrimage marks a first in modern times for an Archbishop of Canterbury.
The journey is deeply symbolic, mirroring the path trod by Becket, the martyred Archbishop of Canterbury, whose shrine turned the city into a medieval pilgrimage center. Mullally's trek will culminate in her ceremonial installation at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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