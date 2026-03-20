NIA Court Declares Three Wanted in 2014 ISIS Case

In a significant development, a special NIA court in India has moved forward with a proclamation order against three individuals wanted in connection with the 2014 ISIS case. The court action pertains to Fahad Shaikh, Shaheen Tanki, and Aman Tandel, who have been on the run for their alleged ties with the terrorist outfit ISIS.

Areeb Majeed remains the only arrested individual in this high-profile case, facing various terrorism-related charges. As per National Investigation Agency findings, four engineering students, including Majeed, left for Baghdad under the guise of religious pilgrimage in 2014, before diverting to join ISIS.

The special judge, Chakor Baviskar, has granted these individuals a month's time to present themselves, failing which they will be declared proclaimed offenders—a status that allows the agency to seize their assets. This proclamation is a key step in bringing accountability and combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)