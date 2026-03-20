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Sealed Silence: UNI Office Closure Sparks Press Freedom Outcry

Delhi Police sealed the United News of India office following a high court order, intensifying a debate on press freedom. The eviction involved allegations of police misconduct against female staff, following the court's dismissal of UNI's petition against its land allotment cancellation by the Union Housing Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:28 IST
Sealed Silence: UNI Office Closure Sparks Press Freedom Outcry
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On Friday, Delhi Police sealed the United News of India (UNI) office, following a high court directive, which the news agency condemned as a blow to press freedom. UNI reported allegations of female staff being mistreated by the police during the sealing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma stated that all legal processes were adhered to and emphasized that the operation was fully recorded. The sealing occurred after the Delhi High Court rejected UNI's plea against the cancellation of its land allotment by the Land and Development Office under the Union Housing Ministry.

UNI, highlighted concerns on X, mentioning a video of a female journalist allegedly being manhandled during the eviction. The agency claimed forcible ejection of staff and cited instances of alleged misconduct by police. Pending clarification, the premises remain under government control with restricted access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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