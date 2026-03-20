Racism in Football: Liverpool's Stand Against Social Media Abuse

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been subjected to vile and abhorrent racist abuse online, according to a statement released by the Premier League club on Friday. The incident followed Liverpool's Champions League victory against Galatasaray on Wednesday, during which Konate was involved in an incident that resulted in opposition striker Victor Osimhen's fractured arm.

Liverpool has vehemently condemned the racially charged abuse, describing it as dehumanising and cowardly. The club urged social media companies to leverage their power and technology to prevent such incidents from persisting, highlighting that players should not be targets of hate.

In its statement, Liverpool emphasized that allowing racist hatred to spread unchecked is a choice that harms players and communities. The club is supporting Konate and collaborating with authorities to identify those responsible. This comes amid a surge in similar incidents, with multiple Premier League players and England women's defender Jess Carter having reported online racial abuse recently. The British anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has echoed calls for more robust actions from social platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)