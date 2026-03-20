Delhi High Court Lifts Travel Restrictions on NDTV Founders in Landmark Ruling

The Delhi High Court has struck down look-out circulars (LOCs) against NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy, emphasizing the unconstitutionality of indefinite travel bans. The LOCs were linked to CBI investigations initiated in 2021 regarding alleged economic offenses involving the couple.

Justice Sachin Datta highlighted that the right to travel is inherent in the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. He stated that without concrete evidence against the Roys, such restrictions on their liberty are unjustifiable. Moreover, the couple has shown no attempt to evade legal proceedings throughout the lengthy investigation process.

Although the CBI cited economic interest concerns, the court found these claims unsubstantial. The petitioners must now provide an undertaking to cooperate fully with future investigations. The ruling reinforces legal standards for imposing travel restrictions, requiring evidence rather than speculative concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)