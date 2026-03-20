High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Miami: U.S. and Ukraine Forge Defense Strategies Amidst Middle East Tensions

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are preparing for critical discussions in Miami that could set the stage for another meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These talks, aimed at fortifying bilateral relations and defense strategies, come amidst rising tensions in the Middle East.

Sources indicate that both parties will focus on crucial documents and a significant drone deal that Ukraine is negotiating with several Middle Eastern countries. The discussions are seen as vital for Ukraine, which is leveraging its expertise in drone defense amidst the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The U.S. delegation, led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet with Ukrainian counterparts, including key figures from Zelenskiy's team. As the geopolitical landscape shifts, Ukraine aims to maintain its military partnerships, particularly in acquiring advanced U.S. weapons systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)