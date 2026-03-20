Cuban Political Stance Firm in U.S. Talks

Cuban officials have made it clear that the island's political structure and President Miguel Diaz-Canel's leadership are not topics of negotiation in ongoing discussions with the United States. This assertion was made by Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio at a press conference on Friday.

Emphasizing the unwavering stance, de Cossio confirmed, "The political system of Cuba is not up for negotiation, and neither is the position of the president or any other official in Cuba." Such statements underscore the rigid posture the Cuban government intends to maintain amid these international dialogues.

As negotiations with the U.S. proceed, these remarks highlight potential challenges in altering Cuba's governmental framework through diplomatic means, reflecting a broader strategy to safeguard its current political status.

(With inputs from agencies.)