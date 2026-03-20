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Cuban Political Stance Firm in U.S. Talks

A senior Cuban official asserted that Cuba's political system and President Miguel Diaz-Canel's term are not negotiable in discussions with the United States, according to Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:21 IST
Cuban Political Stance Firm in U.S. Talks
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Cuban officials have made it clear that the island's political structure and President Miguel Diaz-Canel's leadership are not topics of negotiation in ongoing discussions with the United States. This assertion was made by Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio at a press conference on Friday.

Emphasizing the unwavering stance, de Cossio confirmed, "The political system of Cuba is not up for negotiation, and neither is the position of the president or any other official in Cuba." Such statements underscore the rigid posture the Cuban government intends to maintain amid these international dialogues.

As negotiations with the U.S. proceed, these remarks highlight potential challenges in altering Cuba's governmental framework through diplomatic means, reflecting a broader strategy to safeguard its current political status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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