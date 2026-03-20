Himachal Pradesh's Economic Journey: From Crisis to Self-Reliance

Himachal Pradesh is not facing a financial crisis, but rather advancing towards economic self-reliance, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During a recent assembly session, Sukhu addressed the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address, asserting strong economic reforms undertaken by his government.

Despite the BJP's walkout in protest against Sukhu's remarks, the Motion of Thanks was adopted by voice vote. Sukhu criticized the previous BJP government for leaving a significant debt and lacking financial prudence. He emphasized that his administration is focused on implementing reforms and ensuring social security through initiatives like the Old Pension Scheme.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has faced allegations of destabilization attempts by the BJP, following disagreements over party defections. Despite challenges, Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to propel the state towards economic independence, citing generated revenue and future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)