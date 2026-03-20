Fatal Family Feud: Man Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute

An alleged land dispute in Sasni village turned fatal when Bhimsen, aged 60, was reportedly beaten to death by his brothers and a nephew, according to police sources. The attack occurred Friday when Bhimsen was collecting cattle fodder with his daughter, who was also assaulted when she tried to intervene.

Identified attackers Ravendra, Puran Singh, and Puran's son Yashvir reportedly began the assault with sticks, leading to Bhimsen sustaining fatal head injuries and dying on the spot. The police have arrested Yashvir while efforts continue to apprehend the others involved.

The property dispute reportedly stemmed from Bhimsen inheriting 35 bighas of land from their father, causing tension among siblings. Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan confirmed the ongoing investigation and said the body has been sent for post-mortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)