Anil Ambani's Long Legal Day: CBI Questions Industrialist for 7 Hours in Rs 2,929-Crore Fraud Case

New Delhi saw industrialist Anil Ambani return to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Friday, where he underwent a grueling seven-hour interrogation. The probe centers around allegations against Reliance Communications Ltd of defrauding the State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 2,929 crore.

This investigation has drawn in other organizations under the Reliance umbrella, including Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, linked to a separate fraud case involving Rs 57.47 crore and the Bank of Maharashtra. As part of this parallel investigation, the CBI delved into the roles of various company executives.

Amidst these developments, Ambani's camp remains resolute. According to spokesperson statements, Ambani denies any wrongdoing and continues to challenge allegations in court. The ongoing legal battle over these charges underscores the high stakes and potential implications for Ambani and his companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)