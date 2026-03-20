Left Menu

Anil Ambani's Long Legal Day: CBI Questions Industrialist for 7 Hours in Rs 2,929-Crore Fraud Case

The CBI interrogated industrialist Anil Ambani for seven hours over alleged loan default and fraud amounting to Rs 2,929 crore involving Reliance Communications Ltd. The investigation also involves other companies, including Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, scrutinized for a separate Rs 57.47 crore fraud case involving the Bank of Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:22 IST
Anil Ambani's Long Legal Day: CBI Questions Industrialist for 7 Hours in Rs 2,929-Crore Fraud Case
Anil Ambani
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi saw industrialist Anil Ambani return to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Friday, where he underwent a grueling seven-hour interrogation. The probe centers around allegations against Reliance Communications Ltd of defrauding the State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 2,929 crore.

This investigation has drawn in other organizations under the Reliance umbrella, including Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, linked to a separate fraud case involving Rs 57.47 crore and the Bank of Maharashtra. As part of this parallel investigation, the CBI delved into the roles of various company executives.

Amidst these developments, Ambani's camp remains resolute. According to spokesperson statements, Ambani denies any wrongdoing and continues to challenge allegations in court. The ongoing legal battle over these charges underscores the high stakes and potential implications for Ambani and his companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026