Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite in Eid Greetings

Tamil Nadu's key political figures united in extending warm greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Ramzan. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed their best wishes and underscored the importance of unity and brotherhood during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Governor Arlekar emphasized the significance of peace, health, and prosperity for all. He encouraged fostering societal harmony and national unity. CM Stalin assured continued support for Muslim minority rights across education, employment, and politics, citing measures like the Hajj House and educational scholarships.

AIADMK's Palaniswami echoed sentiments of charity and compassion, urging followers to embrace Prophet Mohammed's teachings. He extended greetings under the lineage of Amma and MGR, reinforcing the party's commitment to nurturing peace globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)