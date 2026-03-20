Iran's Quds Force Chief Hails Regional Allies Amid Conflict

Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, applauded the efforts of Tehran's regional allies in their resistance against the U.S. and Israel, according to Iranian media reports on Friday. This came amid escalating tensions and conflict in the region.

Qaani's remarks were his first public comments since the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during the initiation of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign targeting Iran's leadership and infrastructure.

The situation has added to a landscape of regional violence and power struggles, as Iran and its allies continue to challenge American and Israeli influences in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)