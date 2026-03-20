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Dubai's Real Estate Tremors Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict

Dubai's real estate market shows signs of weakening amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, with falling transactions and price reductions. Goldman Sachs notes a 37% drop in real-estate transactions in the UAE, with some properties being discounted by 12-15%. Despite concerns, real estate activity continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:01 IST
Dubai's Real Estate Tremors Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict

The real estate sector in Dubai is experiencing a pronounced slowdown as tensions rise due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran. Analysts have observed a marked decrease in transaction volumes, hinting at a weakened market status.

According to a report by Goldman Sachs, the first 12 days of March saw a 37% year-on-year drop in real estate transactions across the UAE. Moreover, some properties in coveted areas like the Burj Khalifa vicinity are witnessing price reductions as sellers push for rapid sales.

Despite the alarming data, market activity persists. Real estate executives claim that while transactions have slowed, they have not entirely halted, maintaining investor interest in Dubai's luxury property segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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