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Real Estate Mogul Targeted: Indore's Latest High-Stakes Extortion Drama

Police have launched an investigation after a real estate businessman in Indore received a Rs 15 crore extortion demand from an individual claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threats were made via WhatsApp, and authorities are pursuing the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:01 IST
Real Estate Mogul Targeted: Indore's Latest High-Stakes Extortion Drama
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Indore's real estate community is on edge as a businessman faced a staggering Rs 15 crore extortion demand, allegedly from a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.

Speaking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya stated that the demand was communicated via WhatsApp, with threats of harm should payment not be met. Identifying himself as Harry Boxer, the caller warned of dire consequences to businessman Sanjay Jain.

A case has been registered at Tukoganj police station. The police, under the guidelines of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, are delving deeper using technical evidence and have provided Jain with a personal security officer. Alarmingly, other individuals in surrounding districts have reported receiving similar threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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