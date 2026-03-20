Real Estate Mogul Targeted: Indore's Latest High-Stakes Extortion Drama

Indore's real estate community is on edge as a businessman faced a staggering Rs 15 crore extortion demand, allegedly from a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.

Speaking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya stated that the demand was communicated via WhatsApp, with threats of harm should payment not be met. Identifying himself as Harry Boxer, the caller warned of dire consequences to businessman Sanjay Jain.

A case has been registered at Tukoganj police station. The police, under the guidelines of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, are delving deeper using technical evidence and have provided Jain with a personal security officer. Alarmingly, other individuals in surrounding districts have reported receiving similar threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)