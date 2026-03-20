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India's Tax Code Transformation: A New Era of Honesty and Simplicity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized a cooperative approach to taxation, urging tax officers to streamline processes for honest taxpayers and rigorously address evasion. The new Income Tax Act, 2025, simplifies regulations, reducing complexity for taxpayers. The campaign aims to foster trust and clarity, promoting a human-centric and efficient tax system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:03 IST
India's Tax Code Transformation: A New Era of Honesty and Simplicity
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In a significant push towards simplifying tax regulations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged income tax officers to make compliance easier for honest taxpayers, while employing technology to combat tax evasion. Addressing the campaign 'PRARAMBH 2026', Sitharaman expressed confidence in the new Income Tax Act, 2025, effective from April 1.

The campaign, utilizing various media platforms, seeks to build awareness of the Income Tax Act's key features. The revised legislation, passed on August 12, 2025, replaces the outdated 1961 Act, reducing its bulk considerably. The Act now features enhanced clarity, removing obsolete language and provisions, and introduces modern tables and formulas.

Sitharaman advocated for a paradigm shift to view taxpayers as partners in nation-building, highlighting the need for empathy and fairness in tax administration. The minister urged proactive engagement with citizens, emphasizing trust and reduced litigation. The revised Act aims for a human-centric and accessible framework, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of ethical governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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