Call for SIT Probe into High-Profile Nashik Rape Case

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has formally requested the state police chief to authorize a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to explore a rape allegation against self-proclaimed godman, Ashok Kharat. This case has grown increasingly complex as Rupali Chakankar, the commission chairperson and a notable NCP leader, faces scrutiny for her purported connections with Kharat, who is currently under arrest.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for Chakankar's resignation on Friday, intensifying the political ramifications. Chakankar's letter to the Director General of Police Sadanand Date details accusations that Kharat sexually assaulted a 35-year-old woman over three years. The investigation has already uncovered more than fifty incriminating videos involving Kharat, signaling the potential for numerous victims.

Due to the serious nature of these allegations and the chance that more women could come forward, Chakankar insists an SIT is necessary for a thorough and unbiased investigation. Her letter emphasizes maintaining confidentiality while identifying the women in the videos and ensuring they receive proper support and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)