Left Menu

Call for SIT Probe into High-Profile Nashik Rape Case

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has requested a Special Investigation Team probe into a rape case involving godman Ashok Kharat, amid allegations against commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar. Kharat, now arrested, allegedly assaulted a woman over three years. Over fifty objectionable videos suggest the potential of more victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:04 IST
Call for SIT Probe into High-Profile Nashik Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has formally requested the state police chief to authorize a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to explore a rape allegation against self-proclaimed godman, Ashok Kharat. This case has grown increasingly complex as Rupali Chakankar, the commission chairperson and a notable NCP leader, faces scrutiny for her purported connections with Kharat, who is currently under arrest.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for Chakankar's resignation on Friday, intensifying the political ramifications. Chakankar's letter to the Director General of Police Sadanand Date details accusations that Kharat sexually assaulted a 35-year-old woman over three years. The investigation has already uncovered more than fifty incriminating videos involving Kharat, signaling the potential for numerous victims.

Due to the serious nature of these allegations and the chance that more women could come forward, Chakankar insists an SIT is necessary for a thorough and unbiased investigation. Her letter emphasizes maintaining confidentiality while identifying the women in the videos and ensuring they receive proper support and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026