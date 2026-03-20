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Airport Security Staff Shortages Cause Concern

Absenteeism rates among TSA officers decreased slightly to 9.8% but remained notably high at major airports. The highest rates were seen at New York’s JFK, New Orleans, and Houston airports, indicating potential disruptions to airport security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:51 IST
Airport Security Staff Shortages Cause Concern
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  • Country:
  • United States

Absenteeism among Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers experienced a slight decline to 9.8% nationwide on Thursday, according to government reports disclosed on Friday.

Data revealed that despite this overall reduction, major airports continued to grapple with elevated absenteeism, posing significant challenges to operations. Notably, New York's JFK reported a 29% absence rate, while New Orleans and Houston airports also faced rates exceeding 30%.

This situation raises concerns about airport security and operational efficiency during peak travel periods, calling for swift measures to address staffing issues in critical zones.

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