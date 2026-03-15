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The Capture of Mahesh: Palam's Elusive Fugitive

Police have apprehended 26-year-old Mahesh, wanted for a hotel dacoity and vandalism incident in Delhi's Palam village last year. The crime involved masked men who vandalized property and looted Rs 2 lakh. Mahesh evaded arrest until captured by the Crime Branch following intelligence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:54 IST
The Capture of Mahesh: Palam's Elusive Fugitive
Mahesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Mahesh, a 26-year-old man involved in a high-profile dacoity and vandalism incident at a hotel in Palam village last year. The arrest follows months of evasion by Mahesh, also known as Ganja, who was apprehended on March 13.

The incident occurred on September 28, 2025, when a group of masked men stormed into a hotel wielding iron rods, causing widespread panic among staff and guests. They vandalized the premises, looted Rs 2 lakh, and fled with a CCTV DVR to erase evidence. The hotel employee, Priyanshu, was injured in the attack.

While the police initially arrested five suspects, Mahesh managed to escape. Acting on fresh intelligence, the Crime Branch laid a trap, leading to his eventual capture. Mahesh's criminal journey reportedly began after he encountered local criminals during his employment at the Delhi airport.

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