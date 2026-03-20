Indian Stars Shine Bright at JSW Indian Open Semis

The JSW Indian Open witnessed Indian players making a significant impact with top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded Tanvi Khanna booking their spots in the women's singles semifinals. Singh showcased dominance with a straight-set win over Malaysia's Sehveetrraa Kumar.

In an intense quarterfinal matchup, Tanvi Khanna upset fourth seed Ainaa Amani, cementing her place in the semifinals where she will take on Singh. Meanwhile, veteran Joshna Chinappa bowed out following a 1-3 defeat to Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy.

The men's quarterfinals also featured strong Indian performances. Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani secured their semifinal berths with convincing victories. Abhay, in particular, was impressive as he overpowered Egypt's Yassin Shohdy. They will now face Malaysian challengers in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)