Left Menu

Indian Stars Shine Bright at JSW Indian Open Semis

Top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded Tanvi Khanna reached the women’s singles semifinals at the JSW Indian Open. Meanwhile, in men's quarterfinals, Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani advanced. However, veteran Joshna Chinappa was defeated by Nadien El Hammamy of Egypt, marking her exit from the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:14 IST
Indian Stars Shine Bright at JSW Indian Open Semis
  • Country:
  • India

The JSW Indian Open witnessed Indian players making a significant impact with top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded Tanvi Khanna booking their spots in the women's singles semifinals. Singh showcased dominance with a straight-set win over Malaysia's Sehveetrraa Kumar.

In an intense quarterfinal matchup, Tanvi Khanna upset fourth seed Ainaa Amani, cementing her place in the semifinals where she will take on Singh. Meanwhile, veteran Joshna Chinappa bowed out following a 1-3 defeat to Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy.

The men's quarterfinals also featured strong Indian performances. Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani secured their semifinal berths with convincing victories. Abhay, in particular, was impressive as he overpowered Egypt's Yassin Shohdy. They will now face Malaysian challengers in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026