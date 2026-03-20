Twin Separation at Mankweng Hospital Signals Breakthrough for Healthcare

In a landmark achievement for South Africa’s public health system, conjoined twins successfully separated in a complex surgery at Mankweng Hospital are now recovering well, according to Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

The twins, born on January 28, 2026, underwent a highly intricate procedure that has been hailed as a milestone in rural public healthcare capability, challenging long-held perceptions about the limits of government-run medical facilities.

Post-Surgery Recovery Shows Positive Progress

Providing an update, Premier Ramathuba confirmed that both babies are stable and improving:

One twin has been extubated and is breathing independently

The second twin is recovering steadily under close medical supervision

“The babies are doing very well… the team is updating us on a daily basis,” she said, expressing confidence in the medical team’s continued care.

A Complex Case Detected Early

The twins were born to a 29-year-old mother, who had been referred from Maphutha Malatjie Hospital after midwives detected the condition during an ultrasound.

Early diagnosis enabled timely planning for the highly specialized surgical intervention, which required multidisciplinary coordination and advanced medical expertise.

National Recognition for Medical Team

The successful operation drew praise from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who congratulated Professor Nyaweleni Tshifularo and his team for the achievement.

Dr Tshifularo, the lead paediatric surgeon, said the team was honoured by the recognition, highlighting the dedication and skill of healthcare professionals working within the public system.

Challenging the Narrative Around Public Healthcare

During a visit to the hospital, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi described the procedure as a turning point in public perception.

“We’ve developed a narrative that quality healthcare only exists in private hospitals. Mankweng Hospital has shown us otherwise,” he said.

He emphasized that:

Public sector doctors are highly skilled and capable

Advanced procedures can be successfully performed in rural government hospitals

Cost Barrier Highlighted: Public Care Saves Millions

The Minister also pointed to the financial implications, noting that a similar surgery in a private hospital would have cost between:

R3.5 million to R4.5 million

For the twins’ family, such costs would have been financially impossible, underscoring the critical role of accessible public healthcare.

Investment Push in Health Infrastructure

The success comes amid broader efforts to strengthen South Africa’s healthcare system:

Construction of a new academic hospital in Limpopo is underway

National focus on revitalising public health infrastructure

Commitment reiterated in the State of the Nation Address

These initiatives aim to expand access to specialised and advanced medical care across regions.

Government Extends Support to Family

Beyond medical care, the provincial government is providing holistic support:

A new home is being constructed for the twins’ family

Continued assistance planned post-discharge

“We will ensure they are discharged to a proper home and continue to support them,” said Premier Ramathuba.

A Symbol of Public Healthcare Excellence

The successful separation of the twins is being widely seen as:

A validation of public healthcare capability

A boost to confidence in rural medical institutions

A demonstration of what investment, expertise, and coordination can achieve

As South Africa advances its healthcare reforms, the achievement at Mankweng Hospital stands as a powerful example that world-class medical care can be delivered beyond private, urban settings.