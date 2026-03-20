Unveiling the Alleged North-East Plot: Arrests of Foreign Nationals

In a swift response, the government refuted allegations circulating on social media about 3,000 Ukrainians infiltrating India to train insurgent groups in the northeast, labeling these assertions as 'Fake'.

Authorities confirmed that seven foreign nationals, six Ukrainians and an American, have been apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of illegal entry and suspected collaboration with armed factions in Myanmar.

Domestic security agencies remain vigilant as investigations continue into the activities of these individuals, who were detained while attempting to navigate India's transit network without proper clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)