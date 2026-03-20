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Unveiling the Alleged North-East Plot: Arrests of Foreign Nationals

The Indian government dismissed social media claims about Ukrainians training insurgents in the northeast. Seven individuals, including six Ukrainians and one American, were arrested for illegal entry into Myanmar and charges linked to aiding armed groups. All were detained following a specific tip-off and now face legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:49 IST
Unveiling the Alleged North-East Plot: Arrests of Foreign Nationals
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In a swift response, the government refuted allegations circulating on social media about 3,000 Ukrainians infiltrating India to train insurgent groups in the northeast, labeling these assertions as 'Fake'.

Authorities confirmed that seven foreign nationals, six Ukrainians and an American, have been apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of illegal entry and suspected collaboration with armed factions in Myanmar.

Domestic security agencies remain vigilant as investigations continue into the activities of these individuals, who were detained while attempting to navigate India's transit network without proper clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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