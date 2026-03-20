Sealing Stirs Outcry: Press Freedom at Risk

Delhi Police sealed the office of news agency United News of India (UNI) on Friday, citing a high court order. This move, perceived as an attack on media freedom, has been criticized by UNI, which alleges mistreatment of its female staff by police during the operation.

The action followed the Delhi High Court's dismissal of UNI's petition opposing the cancellation of its land allotment. The court upheld the order from the Land and Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

UNI's current owner, The Statesman, condemned the operation as an unprecedented attack on press freedom. Complaints include the forcible eviction of staff and alleged misconduct by police personnel.