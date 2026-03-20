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Sealing Stirs Outcry: Press Freedom at Risk

The Delhi Police shut down the office of United News of India following a court order, sparking accusations of media suppression. UNI staff, including women, were allegedly mishandled during the operation, raising serious concerns over press freedom. The action followed the rejection of UNI's plea against land allotment cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:02 IST
Sealing Stirs Outcry: Press Freedom at Risk
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Delhi Police sealed the office of news agency United News of India (UNI) on Friday, citing a high court order. This move, perceived as an attack on media freedom, has been criticized by UNI, which alleges mistreatment of its female staff by police during the operation.

The action followed the Delhi High Court's dismissal of UNI's petition opposing the cancellation of its land allotment. The court upheld the order from the Land and Development Office under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

UNI's current owner, The Statesman, condemned the operation as an unprecedented attack on press freedom. Complaints include the forcible eviction of staff and alleged misconduct by police personnel.

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