‘PRARAMBH 2026’ Campaign Launched to Prepare Nation for Income Tax Act, 2025 Rollout

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, today launched ‘PRARAMBH 2026’, a nationwide awareness campaign by the Income Tax Department, aimed at familiarising citizens with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2025, set to come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The multimedia campaign, unveiled in New Delhi, marks a major step toward building awareness, simplifying compliance, and fostering trust between taxpayers and the administration.

Comprehensive Outreach Across Media and Platforms

PRARAMBH 2026 has been designed as an extensive, multi-channel initiative spanning print, television, radio, outdoor advertising, digital platforms, and social media. It includes a wide range of taxpayer-centric resources such as:

Guidance notes and brochures

Tutorial videos

FAQs and educational content

Public engagement initiatives like the MyGov Quiz

The campaign also emphasises on-ground engagement, including workshops and stakeholder interactions, ensuring that awareness reaches diverse segments across the country.

Launch of Income Tax Website 2.0

As part of the Department’s digital transformation push, the Finance Minister also inaugurated the Income Tax Website 2.0. The upgraded platform aims to provide:

Improved user experience

Simplified navigation

Faster and more efficient service delivery

This initiative aligns with the broader objective of making tax compliance more seamless and accessible for citizens.

A Shift Toward Simplicity and Trust

In her keynote address, Smt. Sitharaman highlighted that the Income Tax Act, 2025 represents a significant reform, aimed at simplifying tax laws and making them more transparent and user-friendly.

She noted that, for the first time in independent India, both direct and indirect tax systems are being overhauled simultaneously, reflecting a move toward a more citizen-centric and outreach-driven governance model.

The new Act, developed through extensive consultations, is designed to:

Reduce disputes

Improve voluntary compliance

Enhance clarity in provisions

Shift taxpayer behaviour from avoidance to acceptance and trust

She stressed that effective implementation is as crucial as the legislation itself, urging tax officers to adopt an empathetic, trust-based approach, supported by technology that reduces human interface while retaining a humane touch.

Human-Centric Digital Vision: M.A.N.A.V. Framework

The Finance Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a human-centric digital ecosystem, encapsulated in the M.A.N.A.V. framework:

M : Moral and Ethical Systems

A : Accountable Governance

N : National Sovereignty

A : Accessible and Inclusive AI

V: Valid and Legitimate Systems

She emphasized that the new tax regime must be grounded in ethical principles and supported by responsible use of technology.

Capacity Building and Stakeholder Engagement

Revenue Secretary Shri Arvind Shrivastava highlighted that the new Act is not merely a legislative change but a systemic shift toward simplicity and clarity. He noted that alongside updating rules and forms, the Department is investing heavily in capacity-building of tax अधिकारियों to ensure effective on-ground implementation.

He also pointed to evolving communication strategies, including:

Regional language outreach

Short-format digital content

Educational initiatives targeting students

Over 300 workshops are planned nationwide to disseminate information and gather stakeholder feedback, making the reform process participatory and dynamic.

AI-Driven Support and Citizen-Centric Services

CBDT Chairman Shri Ravi Agrawal described PRARAMBH (Policy Reform and Responsible Action for Mission Viksit Bharat) as a citizen-first initiative guided by the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava.”

He announced the launch of AI-enabled chatbot ‘Kar Saathi’, designed to assist taxpayers with queries related to the new Act, rules, and procedures. This digital tool complements existing support systems such as Aaykar Seva Kendras, ensuring accessible and responsive taxpayer services.

The campaign also includes phased system enablement, extensive FAQs, and multilingual communication strategies to ease the transition to the new tax regime.

A Stable, Simple, and Future-Ready Tax System

In her concluding remarks, Smt. Sitharaman cautioned against excessive amendments in the future, stressing that the new law must remain stable, simple, and easy to understand.

She underscored that the ultimate goal is to create a system where compliance becomes a natural choice, driven by clarity, ease, and trust, supported by human-centric technology.

Towards a Modern, Citizen-Centric Tax Ecosystem

PRARAMBH 2026 represents a significant milestone in India’s tax administration journey. By combining legislative reform with large-scale awareness, digital innovation, and stakeholder engagement, the initiative aims to ensure a smooth transition to the Income Tax Act, 2025.

It reflects the government’s broader vision of modernisation, transparency, and citizen-centric governance, laying the foundation for a more efficient and trust-based tax ecosystem.