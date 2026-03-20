CCTV Campaign to Curb Crime in Faridabad
Hardeep Singh Doon, Haryana Additional Director General of Police, emphasizes the need for a CCTV installation campaign to reduce crime in Faridabad. The initiative seeks to identify and monitor crime hotspots and involves training police officers. Efforts also include targeting illegal drug use and vehicle accident prevention.
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Hardeep Singh Doon, the Additional Director General of Police in Haryana, underscored the crucial impact of CCTV cameras in crime reduction within the Faridabad district.
Addressing a meeting at the Faridabad police commissioner's office, ADGP (Telecommunications) Doon called for a focused campaign to install CCTVs extensively at the police station level. His directive includes pinpointing crime hotspots and ensuring these areas remain crime-free.
Furthermore, Doon instructed SHOs to combat illegal drug use and take measures to decrease vehicle accidents. The emphasis is also on training officers to track the activity of criminals out on bail, as highlighted in a report presented by DCP Abhishek Jorwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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