High Seas Drug Bust: U.S. Forces Take Action in Eastern Pacific

In a significant move against international drug smuggling, U.S. forces have executed a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, suspected of being involved in illicit activities. This operation resulted in the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, as confirmed by the U.S. military on Friday.

The U.S. Southern Command alerted the Coast Guard on Thursday about reports of three individuals in distress in the Pacific waters. Upon arrival, authorities found two deceased individuals and one survivor.

In a subsequent action, the survivor, along with the remains of the deceased, was handed over to the Costa Rican Coast Guard for further processing, according to a statement from a Coast Guard spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)