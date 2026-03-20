Left Menu

High Seas Drug Bust: U.S. Forces Take Action in Eastern Pacific

U.S. forces conducted a strike against a boat in the eastern Pacific suspected of drug smuggling, resulting in two deaths. The U.S. Southern Command alerted the Coast Guard about three people in distress, leading to the discovery of two deceased individuals and a survivor, who was handed over to Costa Rican authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:35 IST
High Seas Drug Bust: U.S. Forces Take Action in Eastern Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move against international drug smuggling, U.S. forces have executed a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, suspected of being involved in illicit activities. This operation resulted in the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, as confirmed by the U.S. military on Friday.

The U.S. Southern Command alerted the Coast Guard on Thursday about reports of three individuals in distress in the Pacific waters. Upon arrival, authorities found two deceased individuals and one survivor.

In a subsequent action, the survivor, along with the remains of the deceased, was handed over to the Costa Rican Coast Guard for further processing, according to a statement from a Coast Guard spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026