Punjab Police Thwarts Robbery, Arrests Two With Illegal Weapons

In a coordinated effort, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and Bathinda Police successfully arrested two suspects involved in planning a robbery with illegal firearms. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced that Jacky Kumar, alias Jacky, and Vikas Arora were detained during the joint operation.

The police recovered two .32 bore country-made pistols along with magazines and four live cartridges from the accused. The duo reportedly intended to rob a businessman in Bathinda, as revealed through preliminary investigations. Authorities confirmed that the weapons were procured from Delhi.

Vikas Arora has been identified as having a history of criminal activities, including involvement in a domestic violence case. This successful apprehension highlights the continuous efforts of the Punjab Police against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)