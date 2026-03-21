Scandal and Resignation: The Ripple Effect of Rupali Chakankar's Departure

Amidst political tensions, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar announced the forwarding of Rupali Chakankar's resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chakankar, embroiled in controversy, stepped down due to her association with the rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, which has drawn heavy criticism from opposition parties.

Chakankar, who had held the chairperson position at the Maharashtra State Commission for Women since October 2024, faced pressure following revelations of her connection to Kharat. Her resignation came after a meeting with CM Fadnavis, during which he reportedly asked her to resign in light of the allegations.

The issue gained traction as opposition leaders used Chakankar's links with Kharat to challenge the BJP-led government. Kharat, implicated in a sexual assault case, has a history of interactions with political figures, leading to his arrest based on a woman's complaint. The case has intensified the call for transparency in the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)