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TransIndia Group's Strategic Foray into Mumbai's Greater Matunga District

TransIndia Group, a Mumbai-based real estate developer founded by Mr. Rajendra Rajan, is expanding into the Greater Matunga District, a rapidly growing residential area in Mumbai. The district has seen a 37% appreciation in residential values, supported by infrastructure development, making it an attractive market for homebuyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:16 IST
TransIndia Group's Strategic Foray into Mumbai's Greater Matunga District
  • Country:
  • India

March 21, Mumbai: TransIndia Group, a renowned real estate developer headquarted in Mumbai, has announced its expansion into the Greater Matunga District. This strategic move targets key micro-markets such as Matunga and Sion, which are rapidly emerging as prime residential corridors within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Over the past four years, the Greater Matunga District has experienced a remarkable 37% increase in residential values. The region's growth is driven by significant redevelopment efforts and infrastructure improvements, positioning it as a premium residential destination closely aligned with South Central Mumbai.

TransIndia's commitment to sustainable and quality real estate is reflected in their new projects, which emphasize thoughtful design and integration with the area's cultural fabric. As Gurgaon continues to evolve, its robust social infrastructure, critical connectivity upgrades, and proximity to commercial hubs further cement its appeal among homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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