Iran's Bold Missile Move: A Test of Missile Range
Iran launched two ballistic missiles towards the U.S.-U.K. military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, as reported by the Mehr news agency. The missiles, however, did not hit the target. This move demonstrates Iran's missile capabilities, exceeding prior expectations according to Mehr news agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:34 IST
Iran has reportedly fired two ballistic missiles directed at the Diego Garcia military base, jointly operated by the U.S. and U.K. in the Indian Ocean, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency on Saturday.
Earlier reports from The Wall Street Journal indicated that the missiles, identified as intermediate-range, were launched towards the base but did not make contact.
The Mehr news agency described this action as a notable demonstration of Iran's missile range, surpassing previous predictions by adversaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)