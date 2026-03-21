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Daring Escape: Himachal Pradesh Political Figure's Son Foils Kidnapping Bid

An attempted kidnapping involving Aryan Chauhan, son of Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister's media advisor and Youth Congress general secretary, occurred near Shimla. The assailants approached Chauhan with a gun and metal rod, but he escaped. Police filed an FIR against unknown attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:22 IST
Daring Escape: Himachal Pradesh Political Figure's Son Foils Kidnapping Bid
  • Country:
  • India

An attempted kidnapping incident, involving the son of the media advisor to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, unfolded near Mashobra. Late Friday evening, Aryan Chauhan, also the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress, was traveling to Shimla when he encountered danger.

While trying to overtake an Alto car, its occupants prompted Chauhan to stop. Two masked men emerged with a gun and a metal rod, posing a direct threat. Sensing danger, Chauhan exited his vehicle and jumped towards the roadside, injuring himself but managing to evade capture.

Despite his close call, the attackers fled when Chauhan escaped. He reported the incident to the police who subsequently lodged an FIR. However, the details of the charges remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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