Family Convicted for Dowry Death: Justice Served in Anita Devi Case

Five members of a family, including the husband and in-laws, received a 10-year prison sentence for the dowry-related murder of Anita Devi, officials reported on Saturday.

District Judge Anil Kumar Jha convicted the accused of the crime, which involved demands for a washing machine and Rs 1 lakh, resulting in the young woman's death.

The victim's mother, Savitri Devi, had accused Anita's husband, Sonu, and his family, of continuous harassment over dowry and an illicit relationship, marking a tragic context to the proceedings leading to the sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)