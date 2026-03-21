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Family Convicted for Dowry Death: Justice Served in Anita Devi Case

A local court sentenced five family members to 10 years in prison for killing Anita Devi over dowry demands. Accused included her husband Sonu and in-laws, who were found guilty by Judge Anil Kumar Jha. The case spotlighted dowry-related violence as investigators gathered evidence, eventually leading to convictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:30 IST
Family Convicted for Dowry Death: Justice Served in Anita Devi Case
Anita Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family, including the husband and in-laws, received a 10-year prison sentence for the dowry-related murder of Anita Devi, officials reported on Saturday.

District Judge Anil Kumar Jha convicted the accused of the crime, which involved demands for a washing machine and Rs 1 lakh, resulting in the young woman's death.

The victim's mother, Savitri Devi, had accused Anita's husband, Sonu, and his family, of continuous harassment over dowry and an illicit relationship, marking a tragic context to the proceedings leading to the sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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