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Mystery Surrounds Death of 'Farsa Wale Baba'

The death of 'Farsa Wale Baba' on a highway near Haryana led to protests and a traffic blockade. Authorities and protestors clashed, with police detaining several individuals. Dispute arose over the claim that Baba was killed by cattle smugglers. Official findings suggest an accident involving heavy fog and a truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:53 IST
Mystery Surrounds Death of 'Farsa Wale Baba'
  • Country:
  • India

Tension enveloped the Haryana border area following the suspicious death of the revered local figure 'Farsa Wale Baba'. Onlookers alleged that the Baba, known as Chandrashekhar, perished while confronting cattle smugglers, sparking protests and traffic disruption coinciding with President Droupadi Murmu's district visit.

Clashes erupted as protesters blocked the national highway, prompting police to use force to disperse the crowds. Several individuals were detained for questioning. Authorities dismissed the smuggling allegations, blaming a fog-induced collision with another truck for the mishap.

Local sentiments remain high as the Baba's supporters conducted last rites in Ajanokh village. The incident cast a shadow over President Murmu's spiritual tour, during which she performed rituals at the historic Danghati Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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