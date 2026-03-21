Mystery Surrounds Death of 'Farsa Wale Baba'

Tension enveloped the Haryana border area following the suspicious death of the revered local figure 'Farsa Wale Baba'. Onlookers alleged that the Baba, known as Chandrashekhar, perished while confronting cattle smugglers, sparking protests and traffic disruption coinciding with President Droupadi Murmu's district visit.

Clashes erupted as protesters blocked the national highway, prompting police to use force to disperse the crowds. Several individuals were detained for questioning. Authorities dismissed the smuggling allegations, blaming a fog-induced collision with another truck for the mishap.

Local sentiments remain high as the Baba's supporters conducted last rites in Ajanokh village. The incident cast a shadow over President Murmu's spiritual tour, during which she performed rituals at the historic Danghati Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)