Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives Near Prayagraj

In a tragic incident, two young men were killed in a motorcycle accident near Prayagraj. The men were identified as Shahbaz, 19, and Arif, 20, residents of Badi Basahi, who were returning from shopping for Eid preparations.

The fatal accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur road in Basahi when their motorcycle collided with a JCB machine. The mishap happened near Bhagwati Hotel in Natwa Basahi, resulting in the young men being found in a mutilated condition on the road.

Local police have since taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. Legal actions are in process as authorities continue to investigate the specifics of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)