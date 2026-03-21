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Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives Near Prayagraj

Two young men, Shahbaz and Arif, lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident near Prayagraj while returning home after purchasing goods for Eid. Their motorcycle collided with a JCB machine. Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:06 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives Near Prayagraj
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  • India

In a tragic incident, two young men were killed in a motorcycle accident near Prayagraj. The men were identified as Shahbaz, 19, and Arif, 20, residents of Badi Basahi, who were returning from shopping for Eid preparations.

The fatal accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur road in Basahi when their motorcycle collided with a JCB machine. The mishap happened near Bhagwati Hotel in Natwa Basahi, resulting in the young men being found in a mutilated condition on the road.

Local police have since taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. Legal actions are in process as authorities continue to investigate the specifics of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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