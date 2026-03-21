Call for a Judicial Reforms Commission to Tackle Court Delays

At the Supreme Court Bar Association's inaugural National Conference, Justice B V Nagarathna called for the establishment of a judicial reforms commission to tackle the increasing court delays burdening the Indian legal system.

Highlighting the contribution of systemic incentives in delaying justice, Nagarathna stressed the need for institutional interventions over exhorting better conduct from judges and stakeholders. She suggested the commission include representatives from judiciary, Bar, and government to foster dialogue and devise strategies to expedite justice delivery.

Justice Nagarathna pointed out challenges such as the government's role in contributing to litigation backlog and the need for enhanced judicial capacity through public investment. She proposed improved case management, technological adoption, alternative dispute resolutions, and adherence to ethical standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)