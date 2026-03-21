Wimbledon Embraces Video Review Technology: A New Era for Tennis

The All England Club has announced an innovative change for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, which will now feature video review technology. For the first time in the tournament's history, players will have the opportunity to challenge and review specific decisions made by the chair umpire, such as double bounces.

This technological advancement, first seen at the 2023 U.S. Open, is also utilized at the Australian Open. At Wimbledon, the video review system will be available on Centre Court, No. 1 Court, and four other prominent show courts, beginning on June 29. Unlike electronic line-calling used for ball in or out decisions, video review will not limit the amount of challenges players can request.

Last year, Wimbledon took a leap by replacing line judges with electronic line-calling, despite some initial issues. Now, with the addition of video reviews, the historic Grand Slam tournament continues to modernize and adapt to the evolving landscape of professional tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)