UDF Backs Ex-CPI(M) Independents in Kerala Polls

In a strategic move, the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala declared its support for four independent candidates contesting in the April 9 assembly polls. These individuals recently severed their ties with the ruling CPI(M) and are now seeking election under the UDF banner.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, announced the coalition's endorsement of former CPI(M) members G Sudhakaran in Ambalappuzha, P K Sasi in Ottapalam, T K Govindan in Taliparamba, and V Kunhikrishnan in Payyannur. Satheesan urged UDF workers to rally behind these candidates to secure their victory.

Additionally, the UDF decided to incorporate the National Janata Dal (NJD), led by John John, as a new constituent of the front, solidifying its stance ahead of the electoral battle for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)